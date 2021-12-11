Bilawal Bhutto’s party hold rallies against inflation in Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) staged demonstrations against price-hike in various cities across the country on Friday with its chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying that the people of the nation do not stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The protest rallies, held in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and in other places against the rising inflation, reported The News International.

Emphasising that the people of Pakistan do not stand with Imran Khan, Zardari in a statement said that Khan has no right to be the prime minister without public support.

PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bokhari during a rally stated that the people of Pakistan are facing a tsunami of inflation.

Due to the incompetent government, the people of the country is facing rising power and gas tariffs, high petroleum prices, and rising unemployment, Bokhari said.

Referring to the Pakistani rupee’s depreciation, he said that the dollar was flying high against the country’s currency, stressing the incapable rulers have done nothing but to make people unemployed and demolish their houses.

Member of National Assembly Khursheed Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, Provincial Minister Nasir Shah and others addressed rallies against inflation and said that the inept government of the PTI had done nothing for the betterment of people, according to The News International.