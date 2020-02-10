Bilawal summoned in court by NAB on February 13

A+ A-

Islamabad: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been summoned to court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on February 13 in relation to the company JV Opal 255, a media report said on Monday.

Bilawal Bhutto has been directed to bring the records for the Zardari Group for 2008 through 2019 as well as a list of the Board of Directors of the company, The Nation reported.

On May 29 last year, the PPP chairman was summoned by the court to record his statement in a money laundering case. He was also called on May 17 in relation to the Park Lane case.