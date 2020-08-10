Biramulguda flyover opened in Hyderabad

By Mohammed Hussain Published: 10th August 2020 6:25 pm IST
Biramulguda flyover opened in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Minister for MA & UD K. Tararaka Rama Rao inaugurated the Biramulguda right side flyover constructed at the cost of 26.45 crores under the SRDP package II here on Monday. 

After the inauguration, Minister for MA & UD K. Tararaka Rama Rao along with the Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indira Reddy, Mayor Dr.Bonthu Rammohan visited the photo gallery exhibited at the site. Under SRDP Package-II, 14 works were undertaken, out of which six works got completed. The remaining works are under progress.

The construction of multilevel, grade separators at four junctions at LB Nagara and surroundings in Hyderabad under Package – II of the SRDP Phase and the structure is a three lane way of RHS Flyover at Bairamalguda Junction costing of Rs. 26.45 crores.

The project cost Rs. 448 crores. 

