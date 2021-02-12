Bird Flu Scare: Telangana Poultry Industry suffers losses

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Bird Flu scare, the Telangana Poultry Industry suffered losses estimated to be Rs.200-250 cr. Those related to the poultry industry, however, said that in comparison to Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and other states, Telangana suffered the least losses.

At the national level, the loss of the poultry industry is estimated to be at Rs.3400 cr.

According to industry sources, about 7 lakhs of birds are sold in Telangana daily and not a single case of Bird Flu is reported in the state so far.

Nevertheless, the sales have been affected due to the scare. The farmers and poultry farm owners suffered heavy losses due to a decrease in sales.

The retailers in the state have to sell their chicken at lesser prices. The traders, however, are optimistic that the sales would be normal very soon.

Another ramification of the Bird Flu is also seen in the marriage and other parties as chicken are missing from the menus as people are reportedly avoiding this delicacy. It is expected that the Bird Flu fear will take some time to recede from the consumers’ minds.