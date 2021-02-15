Biswajit Daimary is BJP candidate from Assam for Rajya Sabha by-poll

By IANS|   Published: 15th February 2021 3:07 pm IST

New Delhi, Feb 15 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced names of candidates for by-elections to the one Rajya Sabha seat in Assam and two legislative council seats for Telangana.

From Assam, Biswajit Daimary has got the ticket for the Upper House whereas N Ramachandra Rao has got the nod for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate MLC seat.

Gujjula Premender Reddy has got the ticket from the Warangal-Nalconda Graduate Seat, according to BJP General Secretary Arun Singh.

