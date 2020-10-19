BJP a party of horrors, says Left leader in Bihar rally

Patna, Oct 19 : After the BJP that Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation was involved in caste massacres during the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) regime in Bihar in the past, Left party General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya dubbed the BJP “a party of horrors”.

Reacting to the statement that the ‘jungle raj’ would return if the Mahagathbandhan won the Bihar Assembly elections, he said that the BJP-ruled states in the country have ‘super jungle raj’ at the moment.

“You can see in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh where mob lynching, rapes, murders, fake encounters are frequently happening every day. The crimes in the BJP-ruled states are 10 times higher compared with so-called jungle raj of the RJD rule,” Bhattacharya said on Sunday evening while addressing a rally in Muktapur in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

Earlier in the day, Bijender Yadav, incharge of BJP affairs in Bihar in this election, said the RJD has given space to the Left parties in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) to promote their extremist Left ideology in Bihar. The CPI(ML) is involved in many massacres during the RJD tenure and it will be repeated if they come to power, said Yadav.

The CPI-MLL is contesting 19 seats as an alliance partner in the Mahagathbandhan.

Bhattacharya also attacked Union Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai, who said that if the Mahagathbandhan came into power Kashmiri militants would take shelter in Bihar.

“I believe farmers have reached a horrifying position in the country due to the bad policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. The agriculture sector and farmers have reached a dead end and Ambani and Adani are ruling the country,” Bhattacharya said.

“The leaders of the BJP have already realised that they have lost the political ground in Bihar. Hence, they are making provocative statements to polarise the voters. The BJP leaders are extremely panicky,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.