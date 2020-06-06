BJP accused Govt for supresing voices of Govt employees

Hyderabad: BJP MLC and Greater Hyderabad city president N Ramachander Rao today accused the state government of suppressing voices of its employees by dolling out benefits to close relatives of some union leaders.

Ramachander Rao, in a statement, said Special chief secretary in education department has issued a GO-89 on May 28 extending service of Dr Ch Venkateshwarlu, senior lecturer in Chemistry working in the Institute of Leather Technology for further period of two more years who retired on May 31 last month. Venkateshwarlu is husband of Mrs Mamta who is president of Telangana Gazetted Officers Association (TGO).

The service of another employee Venkatesham was extended for two years who is working in excise department and he is a close relative of Rajender, General Secretary of TNGO.

Accusing CM KCR of using government employees as a “ political weapon” The BJP leader said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is pressuring and threatening union leaders and making them to issue statements against the central government on the issue of IR and DA.

KCR is fulfilling wishes of some employees union leaders from back door to suppress their long pending demands like implementation of PRC and IR and increase of retirement age. These leaders who got benefitted for their relatives are maintaining silence just by submitting memorandums on the pending demands emploees, Rao alleged.

KCR had promised to increase retirement age of government employees during elections. But he forgot his promise given to state government employees and indulged in luring union leaders by satisfying them from back door tactics, Rao alleged.

Ratna Chotrani

