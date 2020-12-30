BJP accuses Odisha govt of ‘hijacking’ central housing scheme

Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 : The opposition BJP on Tuesday filed police complaints against the BJD government in Odisha, accusing it of “hijacking” the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The BJP members filed complaints against the state government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at several police stations across the state.

State BJP General Secretary Prithviraj Harichandan alleged that the state was “misusing” the Biju Pucca Ghar logo on houses constructed under the central housing scheme.

He said that while the Centre was providing funds for the housing scheme, the state government had hijacked it by using stickers of ‘Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana’.

Claiming that it was an unfortunate development, the BJP leader said that they condemn the “undemocratic action to misuse the Centre’s aid under PMAY”.

The BJP also alleged that houses were allotted to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers while ignoring the eligible beneficiaries.

The BJP activists on Monday had staged protest demonstrations in all 314 blocks in the state to protest against the state government.

