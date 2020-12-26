BJP ally RLP pulls out of NDA over farm laws

By IANS|   Published: 26th December 2020 6:41 pm IST

Jaipur, Dec 26 : After the Shiromani Akali Dal, another NDA ally, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), on Saturday made an official announcement to break its alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as its demand to withdraw the contentious farm laws of farm remained unfulfilled.

Hanuman Beniwal, RLP convenor and MP from Nagaur in Rajasthan, announced his party’s separation from the NDA at the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border in Alwar district in the presence of thousands of farmers.

Addressing the farmers, he said that RLP’s alliance with the BJP has ended on Saturday. Earlier on December 19, Beniwal had resigned from three committees of the Parliament in support of the farmers’ movement.

READ:  Madhya Pradesh may get a new leader of Opposition from the Congress

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 26th December 2020 6:41 pm IST
Back to top button