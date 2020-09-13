BJP appoints new office bearers in AP

Amaravati, Sep 13 : The Andhra Pradesh unit of BJP appointed a slew of office bearers for the party, headed by president Somu Veerraju on Sunday.

“I congratulate the new office bearers to various positions in the party. I wish all of them to work with vigour and commitment for the development of the state,” said Veerraju.

The party appointed 10 vice-presidents, five general secretaries, five state secretaries, seven state morcha presidents and six spokespersons, all of them located at multiple places in the state.

The vice presidents are Relangi Sridevi (Rajamundry), Kaku Vijaya Lakshmi (Nellore), Malathi Rani (Eluru), Nimmaka Jayaraju (Parvathipuram) and Pydi Venugopal (Srikakulam).

Other five presidents are Vishnu Kumar Raju (Visakhapatnam), Adinarayana Reddy (Kadapa), Ravela Kishore Babu (Guntur), P. Surendar Reddy (Nellore) and Chandra Mouli (Kurnool).

BJP state general secretaries include P. V. N. Madhav (Vishakhapatnam), Vishnu Varddan Reddy (Hindupuram), Lokula Gandhi (Araku), Suryanarayana Raju (Kakinada) and N. Madhukar (Vijayawada).

Of the six spokespersons, two are from Tirupathi, Samanchi Srinivas and Bhanu Prakash Reddy.

Other spokespersons include Pudi Tirupathi Rao (Srikakulam), Suhasini Anand (Visakhapatnam), Chandu Sambhasiva Rao (Guntur) and K. Anjaneya Reddy (Nellore).

BJP co-incharge for AP and national secretary Sunil Deodhar has congratulated the new team.

“My hearty congratulations to all the new office bearers of BJP AP. The new team is strongly committed to take Narendra Modi’s vision into the public,” said Deodhar.

He expressed confidence in the leadership of Veerraju, saying that the new team will make BJP as the strongest force in the state.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the four southern states where the BJP is yet to taste success, even as it came to power in Karnataka already.

Following the bifurcation of AP into two states in 2014, the Congress party was decimated from the state’s political scene.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.