BJP appoints poll in-charge and co-incharge for 4 poll-bound states

By IANS|   Published: 3rd February 2021 5:33 am IST

New Delhi, Feb 2 : The BJP on Tuesday appointed poll in-charges and co-incharges for the upcoming assembly polls in the states of Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

According to a BJP statement, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh have been appointed poll in-charge and co-incharge respectively for Assam.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy has been appointed poll in-charge for Tamil Nadu, while former army chief and Union Minister for State General V K Singh has been made co-incharge.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan have been appointed poll in-charge and co-incharge for Kerala.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed poll in-charge for Puducherry and party spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been made poll co-incharge.

