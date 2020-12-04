BJP Bihar chief concerned over rising crime in the state

Patna, Dec 4 : With the law and order situation becoming a challenge for the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal has raised concerns over rising crime in the state.

In a Facebook post Jaiwal said he will talk to DGP Bihar in this matter.

Jaiswal was on the way from Bettiah to Patna on Friday morning. Since the villagers had blocked the road protesting the rise in incidents of crime in the last few days, his convoy was stopped at Semra village in East Champaran district.

When Jaiswal interacted with villagers, they informed him about theft cases that take place almost every day. On one occasion, thieves fled the spot leaving behind a bike in the village.

“The villagers called SHO of Tirkaulia police station in my presence. But the SHO threatened villagers and said he would arrest them,” Jaiswal wrote in the post.

“There is mismanagement in police stations of East Champaran. Incidents of crime are frequent from Raxaul to Motihari and the police are unable to arrest criminals. I’ve talked to concerned officers in connection with the Raxaul murder case but to no avail. I will meet DGP Bihar today and discuss the deteriorating law and order situation of East Champaran,” he said in the Facebook post.

Jaiswal’s concerns over law and order have become a big embarrassment for the Nitish Kumar government in which the BJP is an alliance partner.

Sunil Singh, JDU spokesperson said: “Nitish Kumar is known for good governance. He has repeatedly said that he cannot tolerate crime, corruption and communalism in state. If Sanjay Jaiswal is having concerns over law and order, the state government will take cognisance in it.”

Chitranjan Gagan, the state spokesperson of RJD said: “We have been raising the worsening law and order situation in Bihar in the past. The crime graph has soared since the new NDA government came to power. Now the BJP state chief is also raising the same concern.”

Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha reacted sharply to this development. “The worsening law and order situation in Bihar is no secret. CM Nitish Kumar, DGP AK Singhal and BJP leaders know it. Jaiswal has to clarify what action his party will take against the Nitish Kumar government if the law and order situation doesn’t improve.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.