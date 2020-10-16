BJP booth vice president died in police custody: West Bengal

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth vice president Madan Ghodai allegedly died in police custody, claimed BJP West Bengal unit on Friday adding that he was beaten “mercilessly” in custody.

“Madan Ghodai, BJP booth vice president, died in police custody. Police picked him up from his home, cited false charges and beat him mercilessly in police custody,” BJP Bengal tweeted.

“This is a clear case of murder by police under custody. We want justice for Madan Ghodai,” BJP Bengal added.

Source: ANI