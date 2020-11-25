BJP bringing ‘Dilli’ leaders for a ‘Galli’ election: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party working President K.T Rama Rao on Wednesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that the party has already accepted defeat for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls.

The Telangana IT Industry and Municipal Administration minister was reacting to the BJP’s announcement that they are bringing in party leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and several other prominent leaders to campaign for the civic polls.

“BJP has already accepted ‘defeat’ and that’s why BJP is bringing ‘Dilli’ leaders for a ‘Galli’ election, comments like ‘Surgical strike’ ‘Jinah’ ‘KCR terrorist’ are a sign of saffron party’s desperation,” he said.

Earlier today, Telangana BJP OBC Morcha president Dr. K. Laxman, in a media interaction said that senior party leaders including Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and JP Nadda, will campaign for the GHMC polls in the city.

From its national president J. P. Nadda to no less than union home minister Amit Shah, the BJP is drawing out its big guns for the GHMC polls, which is something that Hyderabad is witnessing for the first time. The saffron party’s campaign and foul-mouthed leaders, who have been passing incendiary comments, have also pushed the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on the back foot.

“For the BJP, nothing is small. We want to leverage the Dubbak bye-election win (which BJP won earlier this month). It is about political relevance. We were number three in the last GHMC polls, and now we are number two,” said a senior BJP leader from Telangana, who did not want to be named.