BJP candidate files nomination for Telangana Assembly bypoll

Hyderabad, Oct 13 : BJPs M. Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday filed his nomination for the November 3 bye-elections to the Dubbak Assembly seat in Telangana.

Rao was among six candidates who filed their papers during the day. Three Independents were among the other candidates who filed their nominations.

All India Forward Block candidate B.R.M. Karrthika also filed nomination on Tuesday.

Six candidates, all Independents, had filed their nominations on Friday, the first day of filing nominations.

Four candidates, including three Independents, had fled their papers on Monday.

October 16 is the last date for receiving nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 17 while October 19 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidature. Polling will be held on November 3. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 10.

The by-election is necessitated by the sudden death of sitting legislator Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The ruling party has fielded his widow Solipeta Sujatha, while opposition Congress has named Cheruku Srinivas Reddy as its candidate.

The BJP has again given ticket to Raghunandan Rao, who had finished a poor third in the 2018 elections.

In 2018, Ramalinga Reddy had won the seat with a margin of 62,500 votes. Congress’ M. Nageshwar Reddy had finished second.

