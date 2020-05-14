BJP condemns police action against party workers

Hyderabad: N Ramchander Rao BJP MLC and City President today strongly condemned the police action against BJP President and other Party workers.

BJP MLC and Greater Hyderabad City President N Ramachander Rao alleged that the government is foisting cases against party leaders and workers in the name of lockdown rules. ” Everybody is maintaining safety fearing coronavirus disease and there is no question of violations by BJP leaders” Ramachander Rao asserted.

The BJP MLC accused the TRS government of showing partiality in dealing with ruling party leaders including ministers and MLAs and opposition leaders who visited public places and markets. He strongly condemned the police action in Nalgonda district where party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was booked who visited sweet lime groves in Peddavoor.

He went there to express solidarity with farmers who have been facing problems for selling their crop, he said. Police filed cases against party president and MP Bandi Sanjay and other leaders including Nalgonda district party president K Sridhar Reddy citing violation of lockdown rules, he said adding that BJP is a disciplined party and never violate lockdown norms promulgated to prevent the spread of this deadly disease.

In another case, police chased away and manhandled Nagarkurnool district BJP president Sudhakar Rao who went to visit Chaitnyapuri mango market to expressed his solidarity with mango farmers who kept their crop in the market. Later, Sudhakar Rao was also detained illegally for over two hours, he alleged.

The BP MLC alleged that the state government is trying to suppress the voices of opposition by foisting cases who wanted to give feed back to the government about the problems of farmers. He strongly condemned the same and said that the Government cannot muzzle their voice.

Ratna Chotrani

