BJP & Congress workers clash at BJP headquarters in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 8 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s call to observe the Bharat Bandh in Rajasthan in a peaceful manner proved futile on Tuesday after Congress workers gheraoed and pelted stones at the state BJP headquarters here, getting embroiled in a clash with the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Terming the Congress workers as ‘goons’, state BJP President Satish Poonia tweeted tagging Gehlot, “Congress goons pelted stones at BJP state headquarters in the presence of police. What kind of bandh is this? What kind of protest is this? What is the reason for this and what is the fuss about?”

He also asked the CM where is his democracy and good governance model? “This much pride is not good,” he said.

During the unrest at the state BJP headquarters, workers of NSUI and BJYM exchanged blows and the police had to be called in to control the situation.

The NSUI workers, as per the set schedule, came to ghearo the state BJP headquarters as part of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by the farmers protesting against the Central farm laws enacted in September. However, the BJYM workers were already present there.

The two groups soon came face-to-face and a row ensued. Eventually, the police had to be called off to bring the situation under control.

