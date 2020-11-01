BJP converted MCD into hub for corruption: AAP

New Delhi, Nov 1 : Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of converting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) into a “hub for corruption”.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that despite the potential to collect Rs 2,100 crore as property tax from 12 lakh properties every year, the North MCD shows Rs 700 crore as tax collection in its records and alleged that “the remaining Rs 1,400 crore is pocketed by the BJP leaders”.

He demanded a thorough investigation in the matter and criminal charges against the BJP leaders for “looting” the tax money of the people of Delhi.

The AAP leader slammed the BJP leaders for corruption at a time when this money should be used for paying salaries to the MCD doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, teachers, and giving pensions to the 24,000 pensioners of the MCD.

“Since the last 14 years, BJP has made the MCD the hub of corruption. The situation is that the doctors, workers, nurses, teachers have not got their salaries. The MCD workers are on a strike since yesterday (Saturday). The condition of the MCD is such that today they do not even have funds to pay salaries to their employees,” Pathak said.

Along with the officials, the leader said, the BJP leaders have converted the MCD into a “factory of corruption and into a medium of looting money”.

“Today, while the MCD employees are on a strike, the BJP councilors are riding in their luxury vehicles. Where is all their money coming from?” Pathak asked.

