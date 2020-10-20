BJP corporator beats drum to complain against filthy drinking water

Gandhinagar, Oct 20 : A BJP corporator in Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC), Gujarat, on Tuesday expressed her grievances to municipal corporation officials in a unique manner: by beating a drum in the civic body’s office.

The corporator has for some time, voicing her grievances over sewerage mixed drinking water to authorities, to no avail. This compelled the corporator to express herself in this manner.

After repeated attempts to complain about sewerage water polluting drinking water in ward number 4 of Jamnagar municipal corporation, BJP corporator Rachnaben Nandaniya reached the JMC office on Tuesday morning with around 20 of her ward residents. She entered the office, loudly beating drums inside the office and continued till late in the evening.

“The water department’s technical team has been making a fool of us since 15 days from the time I complained about the tap water polluted with sewerage mixed tap water in my ward. I have been complaining since the last fortnight, but the authorities just wouldn’t listen. This morning I brought this matter to the attention of the Municipal Commissioner, who assured me that work will be over soon,” Nandaniya told the IANS.

“But I have resolved that till my area’s residents don’t get clean potable water in their taps, I am going to stay here. It is 7:15 pm right now and I will be here till 9 pm and tomorrow morning I’ll be back here at the office with my dhol (drum). Three people have fallen sick due to diarrhoea by drinking this filthy, polluted water. I even asked the engineer who was fooling us all this time to drink the same water, but he refused,” added Nandaniya.

“I cannot tolerate this and I’m not going to let go of this issue till it is resolved. People have voted us to power to do their work and I am responsible for them,” added Nandaniya.

Nandaniya has been elected in the JMC for the first time. The JMC has been ruled by the BJP for the last two terms.

Source: IANS

