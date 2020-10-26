BJP creating hurdles for Kamal Nath ahead of bypolls

New Delhi/ Oct 26 : Ahead of voting on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, the BJP has made the Congress’s task more tough with one more Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi from Damoh resigning from the Assembly membership and joining the BJP.

This has made the Congress’s task difficult as the BJP now has the target of wining just 8 seats to secure a majority in the assembly.

Even if it wins 7 seats, it will be comfortably placed but the target for the Congress remains the same, winning all the 28 seats to remain in the game since MLAs of smaller parties have already switched to the BJP apart from independents.

The Congress was hopeful of making a comeback in the bypolls and unseating CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

But former Chief Minister Kamal Nath seemed unfazed by the development and attacked the BJP, “The BJP is contacting Congress MLAs for defection. After they came to know they are losing they are once again on shopping spree,” he said in Bhopal on Monday.

The 28 seats on which bypolls are being held were in the Congress’ kitty after the Assembly elections, but slipped out of its grip after party MLAs resigned to support Jyotiraditya Scindia in March 2020 and walked into the BJP camp.

The Congress will need to win all 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh to again get a majority in the Assembly. On the other hand, the ruling BJP needs only nine seats to reach the magic figure of 116.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BJP has 107 MLAs, Congress 88, BSP 2, SP 1 while 4 are Independents.

