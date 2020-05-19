BJP criticise KCR statement on stimulus package

Hyderabad: Krishna Sagar Rao BJP Official spokesperson Telangana state today criticised the Chief Minister KCR’s deviant statements attacking the stimulus package declared by the Central Government and said that it is highly condemnable.

Speaking to media Mr Krishna Sagar Rao said that the BJP understands the frustration of CM KCR, as the Central Government imposed conditions for using the increased FRBM limits, demands accountability and fiscal discipline.

Also Read KCR slams Centre for treating states as its subordinates

BJP strongly objects to the derogatory language used on the Central Government’s timely initiative by CM KCR. The statements are distasteful and language unacceptable he said. CM KCR has failed the state in the financial front with a lack of fiscal discipline, open corruption, and resource mismanagement.

This irresponsible mismanagement has almost bankrupted the state he added To cover up his failure, CM KCR is blaming and attacking Central Government initiatives to revive the nation’s economy after Corona lockdown which is unacceptable.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.