BJP demands probe into Tollywood’s drug nexus

Hyderabad, Sep 12 : The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit has demanded a thorough probe into the drug nexus of Tollywood in the wake of reports that a Tollywood actress figures in the list of actors allegedly named by Rhea Chakraborty during interrogation by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB).

BJP spokesman K. Krishna Saga Rao urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to initiate serious investigation into the drug menace in Hyderabad, which is destroying many young lives in Telangana.

He said he will also write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy requesting serious investigation through NCB into drug trafficking in Telangana.

He said earlier IPS officer Akun Sabharwal had done a thorough investigation into the drug mafia influence in not just Tollywood, but also schools and colleges in Hyderabad. He said many big names were taken and news headlines were made, but none of them were brought to justice.

“Ironically, the Tollywood actress in question Rakul Preet Singh has been a Telangana brand ambassador, and has been preaching against drug abuse, through state government sponsored publicity programs. Such is the state of affairs and duplicity of these self-proclaimed youth icons and role models,” he said.

“Many such drug users, addicts and peddlers of Tollywood are still very popular and actually have become bad role models for this generation of youngsters. They are inadvertently leading many young students and professionals into drug dependence and addiction, which eventually destroy lives,” he added.

Source: IANS

