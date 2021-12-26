BJP fulfilled promises of Ram Mandir, abrogation of Article 370: Yogi

Ghaziabad: As the campaigning gained momentum in Uttar Pradesh ahead of state Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fulfilled its promises made 5 years ago from constructing Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir to repealing Jammu and Kashmir’s Article 370 of the Constitution.

“We have come to your city to seek blessings from you under ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’. The BJP has fulfilled the promises that we made before five years. Be it the construction of Ram Mandir Ayodhya or the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir permanently,” he said during ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections.

“With your blessings once again, the BJP-led government in the state will make UP the leading state in the country,” Yogi added.

Earlier this month, Yogi kickstarted the yatra in Mathura, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the Yatra commencing from Jhansi in Bundelkhand. BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda launched the yatra from Ambedkar Nagar in eastern UP. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the yatra from Bidurkoti in Bijnor in western UP while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the yatra from Ballia in eastern UP. Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani kicked off the yatra from Ghazipur.