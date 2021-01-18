BJP gaining big in Bengal as voters shift from Left, Congress

New Delhi, Jan 18 : The BJP is set to get a massive positive swing of 27.3 per cent votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections, but may still end up as the runner-up as Mamata Banerjees Trinamool Congress is not suffering a serious breach in its vote share, according to the IANS C-Voter Battle for the States survey.

The vote share projection for Trinamool is 43 per cent, with a negative swing of only 1.9 per cent compared to 44.9 per cent in 2016.

The big gains are coming BJP’s way in West Bengal with a swing of 27.3 per cent, taking its vote share to 37.5 per cent.

The BJP is gaining from the erosion of the vote share of the once invincible Left and Congress in the state which is suffering a negative swing of more than 20 per cent in a fight which is getting increasingly polarised between the Trinamool and the BJP.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK poised to win even by gaining only marginal vote share, primarily because of a major swing away from the ruling AIADMK alliance.

The DMK-Congress alliance is set to garner 41.1 percent vote share, a gain of 1.7 per cent over the previous election. However, what is working in its favour is a huge swing away from the E. Palaniswami led AIADMK government which is losing 15 per cent vote share and getting only 28.7 per cent of the votes.

In Assam, the ruling NDA is gaining with a swing of 1.2 per cent to make it 43.1 per cent, while the UPA is gaining 3.9 per cent with 34.9 per cent vote share.

In Kerala, there is a marginal swing away from the ruling LDF to the tune of 1.9 per cent and a much bigger negative swing of 4.2 per cent which translates into 41.6 per cent for the LDF and 34.6 per cent for the Congress-led UDF.

In Puducherry, the AIADMK-led NDA alliance is gaining a huge 13.9 per cent vote share while the ruling Congress-DMK alliance is also gaining 3.1 per cent, but the AIADMK alliance is ahead in vote share with 44.4 per cent votes.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remains by far the most popular CM candidate with 46.7 per cent votes followed by Oomen Chandy of the Congress at 22.3 per cent.

Similarly, in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is favoured as the CM candidate with 48.8 per cent of the votes, as per the survey, followed by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh at 18.7 per cent. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is not far behind with 13.4 per cent of respondents rooting for him as the next West Bengal Chief Minister.

DMK chief M.K. Stalin may become the Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu for the first time in a race featuring many interesting candidates. Stalin is leading the race with 36.4 per cent preferring him as the most suitable CM candidate, followed by Chief Minister E. Palaniswami at 25.5 per cent, senior AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam at 10.9 per cent, V.K. Sasikala at 10.6 per cent, Rajnikanth at 4.3 per cent and Kamal Haasan at 3.6 per cent.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonwal leads the race with 30 per cent favouring him, followed by another BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma at 21.6 per cent and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi at 18.8 per cent.

