BJP gives 11 seats to VIP from its quota for Bihar polls

Patna: The entry of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was formalised on Wednesday with the party having been given 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for Bihar polls.

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sanjay Jaiswal announced here that the VIP would be allocated 11 seats for contesting the forthcoming polls.

The party would also be given a seat in the Legislative Council.

The party, which is considered to have influence among extremely backward classes (EBCs) in the state, is seen as a replacement for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which recently left the NDA in the state.

The LJP had left the NDA as it was unwilling to contest under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

VIP’s joining hands with NDA is likely to impact the ‘mahagathbandhan’ led by RJD.

VIP has been given 11 seats from BJP’s share of 121 seats in the 243-member assembly. JD-U, which has a share 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.

Elections in the state will be held in three phases beginning from October 28 and the results will be declared on November 10.

