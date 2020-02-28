BJP hits back at Sonia, says ‘dont preach us raj dharma’

A+ A-

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday hit out at the Congress and its interim President Sonia Gandhi for their stand on Citizenship Amendment Act, urging her “not to preach raj dharma”.

Reminding letters written by Ashok Gehlot and Tarun Gogoi advocating citizenship for the persecuted, the BJP asked Sonia Gandhi to introspect.

Re-discovering the phrase ‘Raj dharma’, Prasad asked, “You talked about ‘aar par ki ladai’ from Ram Lila ground. Isn’t that incitement? What kind of Raj dharma is this?”

Commenting on Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks, Prasad accused Gandhis of inciting people. “Sonia Gandhi, please don’t preach us Raj dharma. your track record is full of twists and turns for political reasons,” said the Law Minister.

He also reiterated how the Congress had earlier supported NPR, but which the party is objecting to now.

Earlier, Congress delegation led by Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind to urge him to remove Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister for allegedly failing to prevent the violence in the national capital.

Without taking names, the BJP leader also referred to AAP councilor Tahir hussain’s alleged role in Delhi violence. But he again stressed that peace has returned to the national capital.

Asking whether the Congress condemned statements such as “cutting off Assam from the rest of India”, Prasad alleged that the Congress played a part in Delhi violence.

Asked about controversial statements made by certain BJP leaders, the party disassociated itself from them once again.

Answering a question on transfer of Justice Muralidhar, Prasad who is also the Law Minister, repeated that it was “part of the process” and a “routine” transfer as per recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justice Muralidhar was transferred on Wednesday when he made strong observations on alleged hate speeches by politicians.