BJP leader accuses Asaduddin Owaisi of religious perversion over Ayodhya comment

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Thursday condemned All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his recent comment on donations for the construction of mosques in Ayodhya and accused him of “religious perversion.”

“Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s comment on donations for the Masjid in Ayodhya is really condemnable. We feel that it is an act of innocence. I would ask Mr Owaisi to read the constitution of India because as per the constitution anyone, anywhere, can offer prayers as well as namaz,” Subash told ANI.

Owaisi was earlier reported saying that praying in the mosque which is being built in Ayodhya or donating money for the construction of that mosque is wrong according to Islam.

“The Honourable Supreme Court has very clearly given a judgment for construction of Ram Mandir as well as a Mosque in the disputed site which has been hanging for the past 400 years,” Subhash said.

He added, “Many people are contributing for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. It shows that using the name of religious clerics, he (Owaisi) found fault with raising donations for Masjids. He also advised Muslims not to offer any prayers in masjids. this shows that a religious perversion was being acted upon by Asaduddin Owaisi.”