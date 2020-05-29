BJP leader Bhatia’s reaction after Gupta ask name of labour minister

New Delhi: During the debate on ABP Channel, Congress social media chief, Rohan Gupta asked BJP leader, Gaurav Bhatia to say the name of Union Labour Minister. However, instead of replying immediately, Bhatia took nearly a minute time to say the Minister’s name.

After Bhatia’s reply, Gupta alleged that the BJP leader checked Google to find the name.

Migrant crisis

It may be mentioned that both Congress and BJP are blaming each other over migrant crisis that India witnessed after sudden imposition of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Desperate to go to their homes, Migrants from Hyderabad walking towards Secunderabad railway station to board a special trains to reach their homes in other states. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Representation image: PTI

Twitter

Ghaziabad: Migrant people walk along a road during their journey towards their native place in Uttar Pradesh, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Mathura: Migrants walk along the Delhi-Agra national highway to reach their native places, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mathura, Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI11-05-2020_000077B)

Thane: Migrant workers from Lucknow walk along Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in Thane, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (PTI29-04-2020_000060B)

Due to lockdown, migrants were not only left jobless but also faced other problems. Ultimately, many of them decided to travel hundreds of kilometers on foot to reach their native places.

During their journey, they even took risky forest routes.

NGOs, good samaritans help migrants

It was NGOs and good samaritans who came forward to help migrants during their lengthy journey. They provided food and water to the labourers.

