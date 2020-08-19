BJP leader booked on charges of disrespect to national flag

Coimbatore: A BJP functionary here has been booked on charges of disrespecting the National Flag by hoisting it on a pole which already had the party flag on the 74th Independence Day, police said on Tuesday.

Based on complaints from a few people, a case has been registered against BJP area zonal president Venkatesh under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, they said.

Besides Venkatesh, a few other party members were also booked under Section 2 (Insult to Indian national flag and the Constitution of India) of the act on Monday, police said, adding further investigations were on.

Source: PTI