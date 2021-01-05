BJP leaders detained over bid to march towards Ramateertham temple

Amaravati, Jan 5 : Several Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders and activists were detained on Tuesday as they attempted to take out a protest march towards Ramateertham temple in Vizianagaram district against the desecration of Lord Rama’s idol in a temple there last week, defying the ban orders in force.

State BJP chief Somu Veerraju said: “I seriously condemn the state government’s act for restraining the leaders of BJP and its ally Jana Sena, from marching towards Ramateertham temple. This is an example of the state government’s cowardice.”

Veerraju alleged that Hinduism has been subjected to an insult in the form of the desecration of Lord Rama’s idol.

He said that all the countrymen revere Lord Rama, adding that Ramateertham temple falls under the purview of the government.

“The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has colluded with Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, which is evident from the way he and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy were accompanied to the temple by the police.

“We will go ahead to reach Lord Rama’s temple today,” he added.

Meanwhile, scores of BJP leaders from across the country also chipped in to support the state’s saffron arm.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan condemned the detention of Veerraju.

“Strongly condemn the arrest of Veerraju. The BJP workers being manhandled by the police is highly objectionable,” said Muraleedharan.

He alleged that restraining the BJP and Jana Sena activists’ march to Ramateertham temple shows the hypocrisy of the state government.

Echoing Muraleedharan, Andhra BJP co-incharge and the party’s National Secretary Sunil Deodhar said that nothing can stop the BJP and its local ally now.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.