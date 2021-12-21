Telangana BJP leaders meet Amit Shah in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leaders on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishen Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, MP Dharmapuri Aravind, former MPs Garikapati Mohan Rao, AP Jithender Reddy were among the leaders who met the Home Minister.

Union Minister Piyush Goel also took part in the meeting. The meeting was held in Amit Shah’s chambers in the Parliament.

Speaking to the group from Telangana, Amit Shah among other issues discussed the paddy procurement crisis affecting the state. Shah stated that it was important to expose the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) stance on paddy procurement. He further said that the ruling TRS leaders were scamming the masses of Telangana vis-a-vis the paddy crisis.

Shah is also said to have congratulated Eatala Rajender for registering a victory in the Huzurabad by-elections. He asked the party leaders to take up similar programs on the lines of state party president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra.

While there are no certain details as of yet, Amit Shah is likely to tour Telangana for two days and discussed his travel plans with Bandi Sanjay.