BJP leaders equate ‘harassment’ of OTV management with Republic TV

New Delhi, Nov 22 : Several BJP leaders have come out strongly against the Odisha government after the Odisha TV promoters have alleged that the BJD government is harassing them since Baijant ‘Jay’ Panda joined the opposition BJP after “exposing the corruption in the state government”.

BJP leader Ram Madhav has equated it as the recent “harassment” of Republic TV and it’s management. He tweeted, “Orissa Govt is doing to OTV what Maharashtra did to Republic. Promoter of the channel and wife of BJP leader Jay Panda, Jagi Panda and her staff at OTV are facing harassment from the police clearly because of political vendetta. CM Naveen as a progressive leader should not allow this in his state.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, the BJP leader’s wife Jagi Mangat Panda said: “In the past two months, Odisha police has registered 20 false cases against OTV and its sister companies, employees and family members, including my 84-year-father.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s national IT Cell head Amit Malviya alleged, “Electronic media continues to face the brunt in opposition ruled states. If it the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra targeted Arnab and the Republic network, Odisha’s BJD is hounding OTV.”

Jagi Panda has alleged that five employees have been arrested and two forced to resign by the police.

She alleged that it is “personal vendetta” wreaked by the Chief Minister since BJ Panda joined the BJP and OTV started exposing the corruption in the state. “Biju Janata Dal is angry against OTV for repeatedly exposing widespread corruption in Odisha, including massive corruption in Covid funds.”

Source: IANS

