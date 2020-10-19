BJP misusing govt agencies to target Farooq: NC

Srinagar, Oct 19 : The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday alleged that since the BJP had failed to politically fight party President Farooq Abdullah, it was now “misusing” government agencies to target him through a “witch-hunt”.

In a statement, a party spokesperson said: “The Enforcement Department summons to Farooq Abdullah is clearly a result of the unity that he has been able to forge among mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the price one pays when opposed to the BJP’s ideology and divisive politics. Recent history is witness to how the BJP has been employing coercive and intimidating measures through various departments to target opposition leaders across the country. The recent ED summons to Farooq Abdullah is a case in point.”

The statement added: “The timing of the recent summons is very clear. His previous summons were just before August 5 last year. Today’s summons come within days of the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, for which Farooq Abdullah has taken a lead.”

The party said that former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah continues to maintain his innocence and will cooperate with the authorities in what is nothing but a “witch- hunt”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.