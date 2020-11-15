BJP MLA elect Raghunandan Rao to take oath on November 18

Hyderabad: The MLA elect of opposition BJP M. Raghunandan Rao will take oath as the MLA on November 18 of this month. He would take oath in the chamber of the assembly speaker of the state Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy.

The BJP has taken the by-elections at Dubbaka assembly constituency as a challenge and win in the elections. It has also shocked the ruling TRS party by wresting its sitting seat. Raghunandan Rao has campaigned widely in the constituency and sought the voters of the constituency to vote for him

