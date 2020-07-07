BJP MLA Mukta Tilak tests positive for COVID-19

By Neha Updated: July 07, 2020, 10:54 pm IST
Mukta Tilak
Twitter

Pune: Maharashtra BJP MLA Mukta Tilak on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined herself at residence here.

Takingto microblogging site Twitter, the MLA from the Kasba constituency in Pune city said she and her mother have contractedthe infection, but they are asymptomatic.

“Today me and my mother have tested positive for COVID-19. We are not showing any symptoms& have been advised by the doctors to be under home quarantine & have thus self- isolated,” Tilak tweeted.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close