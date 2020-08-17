BJP MLA posts query on Brahmins, embarrasses Yogi

Lucknow, Aug 17 : At a time when Brahmin politics in Uttar Pradesh is already on the boil, BJP MLA from Sultanpur, Devmani Dwiwedi had chosen to embarrass his own party by putting up a question for the upcoming Assembly session, related to the number of Brahmins killed in the past three years.

The MLA submitted his ‘alpsuchit’ (short-term) question to the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on Sunday.

The Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 20 but will be adjourned after obituary references. Legislative work will be taken up from August 21.

In his question, Dwiwedi has demanded to know how many Brahmins have been killed in the past three years and how many accused have been arrested in this period. He further sought to know in how many cases, the police have succeeded in getting the accused convicted.

The MLA further has demanded to know whether the state government has drawn up a plan to provide security to Brahmins and whether the government will provide arms licences to Brahmins on a priority basis.

He has also asked the government about the number of Brahmins who have applied for arms licences and how many of them have been granted the same.

This is probably the first time in legislative history that a legislator has posted a question that is so blatantly casteist in nature.

Dwiwedi who is a first time MLA from Lambhua seat in Sultanpur, was recently in news when he went to Aligarh to profess support to the local BJP MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi who was involved in a brawl with the police.

Dwiwedi had even said that he would not hesitate to submit his resignation if the matter concerned the honour and dignity of legislators.

The MLA’s question posted in the state assembly is bound to intensify the opposition attack on the state government.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.