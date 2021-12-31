BJP MLA Raja Singh convicted for assaulting cops at a procession

Hyderabad: The Special Sessions Court at Nampally for the trial of cases against MPs and MLAs on Friday convicted BJP MLA Raja Singh and six others guilty in a case of attack on police team.

On May 2, 2015 a wedding procession was being taken out in Balramgally in Mangalhat in Hyderabad during the night, where a DJ music system was played by the organiser Vijender Singh. On being alerted, a team from Mangalhat police rushed to the spot and instructed the organisers to stop playing DJ systems, since it was was prohibited in Hyderabad city police act.

This resulted an argument, upon which the organisers called up Raja Singh, the local MLA.

The legislator too rushed to the spot immediately and there was altercation broke out between the MLA and the police team over continuing the DJ music system, during which the MLA and seven other accused persons obstructed the duties of the police personnel and attacked the

On receiving complaint from police constable MB Ramesh, a case had been registered against Raja Singh and seven others under IPC sections 353, 323 and 506 of the IPC. A charge sheet was subsequently filed in the court and the trial was taken up against Raja Singh and six others. However charges against Vikas Singh one of the accused were abated, as he died during the course of trial.

The Special sessions had found all the accused guilty and convicted them of the offence and sentenced them to pay a fine of Rs 6,500 each.