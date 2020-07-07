BJP MLA Raja Singh lashes out at CM KCR

Hyderabad: The lone BJP MLA from the State T. Raja Singh today lashed out the Chief Minister of the state KCR for going ahead with his decision to construct a new secretariat complex by demolishing the existing one.

Singh alleged that while the Nizam ruler of the state had constructed Charminar and Assembly building complex to ensure that his name remained in the history forever, Chief Minister KCR was also constructing the new secretariat to ensure that his name etched in the history of the state forever. He said that Chief Minister was going ahead with his decision to demolish the existing secretariat buildings for his name despite the fact that the experts of the state had made it clear that the existing buildings still had the life of another 50 years. He criticized that the new design of the secretariat building complex was resembling a mosque and a haj house. He alleged that the Chief Minister had turned into the eight Nizam of the state. He asked the Chief Minister if the plan was given to him by rival MIM Party leaders.

He made it clear to the Chief Minister that the new secretariat was being built with the public money. Reminding the Chief Minister about the continuous deaths of the people of the state, he asked the Chief Minister if the construction of the secretariat buildings complex was more important than the protection of the lives of the people of the state. On the other hand, former minister and congress party leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy termed the decision of the CM to demolish the existing secretariat complex as an act of madness. He asked the CM if he could not postpone the construction of the new buildings by another six months while keeping in mind of the problems faced by the people of the state due to corona virus.