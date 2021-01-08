BJP MLA Raja Singh taken into preventive custody in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly constituency, Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by LB Nagar Police on Friday after he tried to protest on the road demanding protection of cows.

Telangana Today reported that several other persons were also taken into custody.

According to police, the MLA and some gau rakshaks were causing inconvenience to the traffic by staging a protest on the road.

It is not the first time that Raja Singh has raised voice against alleged cow slaughter. He had earlier levelled allegations against police department claiming that cops are not preventing illegal transportation of cows.

A few days ago, even Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar had reacted after the MLA commented against Telangana cops.

On December 22, Raja Singh claimed to have rescued cows that were being transported in a container vehicle at Shamsabad. A few days later, he then levelled allegations against Telangana police by saying “the cops have become brokers and are working hand in glove with gangs involved in illegal transportation of cows to slaughter houseswere.”

Reacting over the allegations, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar had said that it has become a fashion these days to speaking against the police department.

Sajjanar had also said that they will explore legal options against the BJP MLA for making such comments.