UP BJP MLA’s son beats revenue inspector in Ballia

A+ A-

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh’s son Hazari Singh has been accused of thrashing a Revenue Inspector over the transfer of one of the Booth Level Officers (BLO) in Ballia.

The incident took place on Wednesday after the official expressed his inability to transfer the BLO in Jamdharwa village.

However, Hazari Singh denied the allegations and said that the said employee had misbehaved with him and had pushed one of his supporters.

“I only intervened and then came back with my supporters while the officer went his way,” he said.