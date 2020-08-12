BJP mourns Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi’s demise

New Delhi, Aug 12 : Putting their political differences aside, BJP leaders on Wednesday mourned the sudden demise of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi.

Tyagi (53) passed away on Wednesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Congress leader had attended a television debate at 5 p.m. and complained of chest pain soon after the programme ended. He then fell unconscious and was rushed to the Yashoda Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

BJP’s national media head Anil Baluni referred to Tyagi as a “brother” and a “passionate” leader.

“Shocked by the news of the sudden demise of Congress spokesperson Rajeev Tyagi ji. He was a very intimate and passionate person,” Baluni said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, with whom Tyagi was involved in an animated debate hours before his death, was also left shocked. “I can’t believe that my friend Rajiv Tyagi is not with us, he was in a debate with me at 5 pm. Life is uncertain. I don’t have words,” tweeted Patra.

Source: IANS

