BJP MP asks Congress not to do politics in times of pandemic

Dehradun: BJP MP from Nainital Ajay Bhatt on Monday hit back at the Congress for protesting against what they term as poor healthcare facilities in the state, asking the party to refrain from doing politics in times of a pandemic.

Advising the Congress to think of the “appalling condition” of health facilities in the state when the party was itself in power, Bhatt highlighted the major steps taken by the state government after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

“Recruitment of doctors and paramedics has been carried out on a war footing in the recent months, testing facilities have been ramped up. There are nearly 22,000 isolation beds in the state and enough ventilators to deal with any emergency,” Bhatt told PTI.

The former Pradesh BJP president advised the opposition party to refrain from indulging in politics in times of a pandemic and move shoulder to shoulder with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

“Instead of trying to belittle the state government’s efforts, the Congress should shoulder its own responsibilities in the battle against COVID-19,” he said.

Bhatt also welcomed the sanction of Rs 2,000 crore by the Centre for BharatNet phase II programme in Uttarakhand, saying the state, especially its border villages, will benefit immensely from the digital connectivity initiative.

The Pradesh Congress has been protesting over the past few days against what they term as poor healthcare facilities in the state.

