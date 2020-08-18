BJP MP, Congress MLA in Karnataka test Covid-19 positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 1:00 am IST
Bengaluru, Aug 19 : BJP MP from Karnataka’s Chamarajnagar, V. Srinivas Prasad and Congress MLA from Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet, Zameer Ahmed Khan have tested Covid-19 positive, an official said on Tuesday.

“Prasad and Khan, who tested positive for the infection, have been admitted in private hospitals in the city for treatment,” a Health Department official told IANS.

Prasad, 73, gave his swab sample for testing, as he was having fever since Monday and the result was positive.

“Prasad, who is asymptomatic, got admitted to Manipal Hospital for treatment,” said the official.

The former state and Union minister has advised all who came in contact with him during the last one week to take the Covid test and go into isolation.

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, who met Prasad earlier in the day, went into home quarantine and gave his swab sample for testing,” the official added.

Khan, who announced his health status in a tweet, also requested those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get tested.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Yadgir MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, who tested positive on Sunday, is also under treatment in a private hospital in the city.

In a related development, a BJP official told IANS that party’s Hiriyur MLA, K. Poornima Srinivas had also tested positive and was under treatment in the district hospital at Chitradurga.

Scores of politicians from the state, including Yediyurappa, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, state ministers B.R. Sriramulu, S.T. Somashekar, Anand Singh and C.T. Ravi, and other MLAs and MLCs had also tested positive but have recovered now.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

