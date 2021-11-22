BJP MP dismisses speculations of Varun Gandhi joining TMC

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP from West Bengal’s Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar on Monday dismissed the speculations of party leader Varun Gandhi joining Trinamool Congress (TMC) which he claimed has no real existence.

Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said, “I don’t think that Varun Gandhi will join TMC because the party does not have any real existence at all. The future of TMC is nothing.”

“Today police have overpowered the administration in West Bengal and everybody knows how the situation has deteriorated there. We all know that joining that party is no lesser than ‘bad luck’,” he added.

Terming TMC a ‘gimmick party’, Sarkar slammed the party for trying to cheat people in Tripura. “A young leader of TMC beat a person on a motorcycle and then falsely put blame on BJP and police for the incident,” he said.

“They are raising concerns over democracy in Tripura. While West Bengal only has democracy but no republic,” he added.

In a veiled reference to post-poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP leader said that the TMC leaders will spend their future in jail for their wrongdoings.

“We have seen how Om Prakash Chautala served 10 years of imprisonment in a job recruitment scandal. This serves as an example for all politicians involved in corruption. Sooner or later, justice will be served by the judiciary,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Varun Gandhi has recently been quite vocal in his criticism of BJP and its policies, especially regarding farm laws.

Earlier on Saturday, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding strict action against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son was arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people including four farmers were killed.

He also sought quashing of “all politically motivated false FIRs that have been registered as weapons of harassment” against farmers during the protest.

The BJP MP also backed the demand of farmers of making MSP legally binding and said that democracy runs on constitutionality, discourse and empathy and expressed hope that “a concrete decision” in the matter will be taken soon.