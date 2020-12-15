BJP MP Paswan slams police for inability to curb crime in Bihar

Patna, Dec 15 : BJP leaders continue to criticise the law and order situation in Bihar and the spike in crime in certain districts.

On Tuesday, Chhedi Paswan, the BJP MP from Sasaram, slammed Rohtas Superintendent of Police Satya Veer Singh in connection with the murder of fuel a pump owner.

Around five to six unidentified robbers on Monday shot Rahul Kumar during a bid to rob his fuel station located at district’s Kochas market.

“There is complete lawlessness in Rohtas district with criminals frequently committing crimes and the police unable to prevent them,” Paswan said after visiting the family of the deceased.

“For every major incident, the SP of district must be held accountable. Still the Bihar Police have just suspended the SHO of Kochas police station and the personnel on patrolling duty. We’ve been receiving several complaints of crime in the district,” added Paswan said.

“We will write to the state Home Ministry as well as the CM of Bihar to take strict action against the SP,” he added.

Earlier, BJP State president Sanjay Jaiswal and Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi had also criticised the police for their inability to prevent the surge in crime.

Source: IANS

