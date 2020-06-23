BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur faints during a function in Bhopal

Bhopal: Three days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur made allegations against congress party for torturing her, the woman MP fainted for a brief period, during a ceremony organised to pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on his death anniversary at Bhopal.

Many leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MLAs were present there. The cause for the sudden decline in health was being ascertained, said party officials. She had recently been hospitalised in Delhi for many days for some trouble in her eyes.

On Tuesday morning, Pragya reached the BJP office to join the event. She looked cheerful as the event began. Suddenly, some colleagues saw her falling unconscious. She was brought out of the event venue and offered water. She was partly conscious on the way to hospital, party sources said.

Pragya is an accused in Malegaon blast and the case is under trial.