BJP MP raises J’khand religious conversions’ issue in Lok Sabha

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 6:26 pm IST
Ranchi, Sep 14 : Ranchi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Seth raised the issue of religious conversions in Jharkhand during the Lok Sabha session on Monday.

“The religious conversion of tribals is a major issue in Jharkhand. Whenever BJP has been out of power in the state, conversion has gained momentum. During the current Jharkhand government regime, the religious conversion by alluring has risen manifold in the state,” said Seth.

“In the small district of Simdega alone, there are 2,400 churches with 300 in Simdega town alone. The missionaries are involved in luring innocent tribals and converting them. Nirmal Hridya, a Christian missionary, was exposed for selling children in 2018. In the name of adopting children, the sale of children takes place. Unmarried girls become mothers and the majority of them are tribals. The then BJP government had lodged a case and many people were arrested for the sale of children,” he added.

He alleged that during the lockdown, missionaries were active in distributing rations at Giridih, Simdega, Ranchi, Khuti and other districts and put the condition of conversion for rations.

“The Christian missionaries are involved in conversion but the living standards of people have not improved” said Seth.

