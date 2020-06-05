BJP objects extension being given to TNGO leader

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janta Party today strongly objected to the extension being given to TNGO leader and alleged that it was being done selectively for those supporting TRS.

Mr. N Ramchander Rao BJP MLA and Greater Hyderabad President alleged that this was highly condemnable as there were many who had applied for an extension but instead of looking at merit the State Government has given an extension to TNGO Kith n Kin. This is clearly indicated that the TNGOs are working against the interest of employees he alleged.

Demanding interim relief, PRC and other benefits to employees the BJP senior leader said that the Government seemed unconcerned about employees issues who were struggling post lockdown. Instead, the Government is settling issues of leaders.

He strongly criticised the Government for cutting salaries to the extent of 50 percent. Demanding full salaries to the employees including benefits like interim relief PRC and others he pointed out that elsewhere in other States there were cut in salaries to the extent of 30 percent but here in Telangana the Government has deducted fifty percent of salaries which has s unfair.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.