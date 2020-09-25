BJP organises health camp for transgenders in Thane city

Thane: The BJP on Friday organised a health camp for members of the transgender community in Maharashtra’s Thane city to mark the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

The party’s medical wing conducted health check-ups for transgender persons and provided necessary assistance to them.

The camp was inaugurated by the party’s city president and MLA Niranjan Davkhare, in the presence of MLAs Ashish Shelar, Sanjay Kelkar and state vice-president Madhavi Naik.

Apart from this, the party also distributed PPE kits and immunity sets to employees of a crematorium and gave away steam machines to autorickshaw drivers and barbers in the city.

Source: PTI