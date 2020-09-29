BJP plans counter offensive over farm Bills

New Delhi, Sep 29 : The BJP is planning to counter the opposition’s attack over the farm Bills by reaching out to the electorate.

The BJP is believed to have asked all its MPs to go back to their respective constituencies and reach out to their electorate. The ministers too may be asked to reach out to larger masses through press conferences.

All BJP MPs are believed to have been asked by the party leadership to go back and stay put in their respective constituencies for the next 15 days, meet their electorate and highlight the reality of the farm Bills, on which the party feels the opposition is “deliberately misleading” the people.

The outreach programme includes door-to-door visits, holding local seminars, and meeting community leaders and influential people of the society.

In the next two days, key Union ministers may also kickstart media interactions. Sources indicate that two key Union ministers — Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan — may be tasked with coordinating the entire matter.

The BJP is also exploring the option of holding press conferences in almost all the state capitals.

Once in their constituencies, the MPs have been asked to encourage the constituents to write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “thanking” him for bringing the farm Bills.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Modi in New Delhi to present him a booklet on “Aatmanirbhar MP – A roadmap for 2023”.

Chauhan said he also discussed the issue of farmers’ welfare in the state with the Prime Minister.

The goal of the exercise is to give point by point rebuttal to the opposition’s narrative that the bills are anti-farmer.

Old videos of different political parties taking complete opposite stand on the matter are also likely to be circulated on social media platforms in the coming days.

The government seeks to drive home the point that the opposition is not concerned about the farmers, but are worried about the middlemen, who are at loss after these bills were turned into law.

On Tuesday morning, Modi alleged that the opposition is “misleading the farmers over MSP”. He once again said that there will not only be MSP in India for the farmers, but they will also have the freedom to sell their produce anywhere.

